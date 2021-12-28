Signaturefd LLC Has $46,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

FDIS stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

