Signaturefd LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 217.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

