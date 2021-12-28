Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 446 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 47.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRE. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

