Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

