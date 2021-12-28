Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Sells $317,218.30 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $165.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

