Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan Sells 57,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,928,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $22,293,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

