IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 31,084 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56.

On Monday, December 20th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,524 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $286,010.56.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82.

Shares of ISEE opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

