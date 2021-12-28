Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Major Shareholder Scott D. Sandell Sells 1,000,735 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 966.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 771,162 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ardelyx by 187.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 963,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 628,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

