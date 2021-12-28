Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson Sells 1,889 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Syneos Health stock opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

