WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $314,000 in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 126,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $470,500. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVRI opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Everi’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

