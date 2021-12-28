GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,545 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 31.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 over the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

