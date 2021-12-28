WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 12,884 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 94.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 56.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 277,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.