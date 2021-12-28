WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $293,000 Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

