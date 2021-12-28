WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 19.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.94. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.