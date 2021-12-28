WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.