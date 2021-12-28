State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.23% of First Bancorp worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 31.5% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

