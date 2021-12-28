State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.81 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

