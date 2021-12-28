State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.76 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.