WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Harrow Health worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $244.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

