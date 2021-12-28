State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.29% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,175,000 after purchasing an additional 721,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 294,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BHE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.