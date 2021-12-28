Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,287 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Rambus worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108,286.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

