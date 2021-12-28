Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 10,866 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Fluor worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after buying an additional 290,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,660,000 after buying an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE FLR opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

