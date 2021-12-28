Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

