Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 455 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 364.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

