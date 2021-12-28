Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

MYOV opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,087 shares of company stock valued at $258,398 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 38.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

