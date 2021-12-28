Head to Head Survey: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FalconStor Software and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million 0.90 $1.14 million ($0.21) -8.90 Domo $210.18 million 7.80 -$84.63 million ($2.81) -17.90

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06% Domo -36.14% N/A -42.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FalconStor Software and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83

Domo has a consensus target price of $93.67, indicating a potential upside of 86.22%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Domo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

