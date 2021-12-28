State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,790 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of FormFactor worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

FORM stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.