State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

BOOT stock opened at $123.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

