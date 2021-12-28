Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

