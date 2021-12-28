State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.87 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $137.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

