Strs Ohio Makes New $96,000 Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TROX stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.28. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

