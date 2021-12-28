Strs Ohio Makes New $117,000 Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 2.42. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

