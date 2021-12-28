Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Matson were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in Matson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $453,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

