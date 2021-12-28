Bank of America Corp DE Sells 92,274 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of ResMed worth $42,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ResMed by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,145,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD opened at $262.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

