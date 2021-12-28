Strs Ohio Takes $108,000 Position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

STGW opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stagwell Inc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 104,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $783,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

