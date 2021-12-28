Strs Ohio Sells 391 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $434.88 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

