Fraser Atkinson Purchases 5,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20.

Shares of CVE GPV opened at C$11.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.50. The firm has a market cap of C$258.78 million and a P/E ratio of -19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 3.45. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$43.62.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.1100703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.