Fraser Atkinson Purchases 5,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20.
Shares of CVE GPV opened at C$11.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.50. The firm has a market cap of C$258.78 million and a P/E ratio of -19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 3.45. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$43.62.
GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.1100703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
