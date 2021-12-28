Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 56,513 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALTR stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.26 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the software’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 72.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the software’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

