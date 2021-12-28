Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 56,513 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ALTR stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.26 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
