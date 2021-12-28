Pierre Shoiry Sells 6,200 Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$181.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.64. WSP Global Inc. has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$187.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.5900003 EPS for the current year.

WSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.46.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

