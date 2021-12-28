Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Masimo worth $44,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

MASI stock opened at $294.72 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day moving average of $273.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

