Contrasting Quotient Technology (QUOT) and Its Rivals

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.64 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.26

Quotient Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quotient Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 578 634 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.71%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 37.99%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quotient Technology peers beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

