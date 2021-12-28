Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.40). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

EQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Equillium stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

