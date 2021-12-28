Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

BPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 58.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

