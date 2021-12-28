Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) versus Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Head to Head Comparison

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Marqeta alerts:

This table compares Marqeta and Cloudflare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 31.80 -$47.69 million N/A N/A Cloudflare $431.06 million 103.71 -$119.37 million ($0.70) -198.48

Marqeta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marqeta and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50 Cloudflare 1 9 13 0 2.52

Marqeta presently has a consensus price target of $30.89, indicating a potential upside of 80.74%. Cloudflare has a consensus price target of $164.55, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52% Cloudflare -36.83% -13.32% -6.67%

Summary

Cloudflare beats Marqeta on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.