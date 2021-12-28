Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NFBK stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

