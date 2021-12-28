Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

