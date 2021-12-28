American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.96

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 687599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.