Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $403.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million.

PYCR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

