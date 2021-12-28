Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Financial Comparison

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 36.08% 12.94% 1.13% Triumph Bancorp 27.40% 16.52% 2.01%

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Triumph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.32 $30.17 million $0.93 9.52 Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 7.88 $64.02 million $4.59 26.14

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Macatawa Bank and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $125.02, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.