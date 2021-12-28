$63.77 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report sales of $63.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.98 million. Repay reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $220.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after buying an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 15.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Repay has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

